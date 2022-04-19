Comparing Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) & DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 4.62% 9.30% 3.57% DTE Energy 5.90% 12.59% 3.05%

This table compares Enel Américas and DTE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $16.19 billion 0.53 $741.00 million $0.38 14.74 DTE Energy $14.96 billion 1.78 $907.00 million $4.67 29.37

DTE Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Américas. Enel Américas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enel Américas and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00 DTE Energy 0 4 6 1 2.73

Enel Américas presently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.43%. DTE Energy has a consensus price target of $128.90, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Américas has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Enel Américas pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Enel Américas on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Américas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel Américas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 698 distribution substations and 449,800 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,304,000 service pipelines; and 1,305,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

