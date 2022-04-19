Comparing GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -8.35% 12.47% 1.32% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Consolidated Communications and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.55 -$107.08 million ($1.44) -4.35 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

GTT Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

