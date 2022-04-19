Comparing Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) & YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for YogaWorks and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 510.10%.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YogaWorks and Smart Share Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.73 -$19.55 million ($21.23) -0.08

Smart Share Global has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Summary

YogaWorks beats Smart Share Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

