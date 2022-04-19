Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00 Diamondback Energy 0 4 12 1 2.82

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $154.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 241.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diamondback Energy pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 10.37 $57.94 million $0.78 40.03 Diamondback Energy $6.80 billion 3.60 $2.18 billion $12.14 11.36

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 11.48% 2.21% 1.65% Diamondback Energy 32.10% 16.33% 8.94%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Viper Energy Partners on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's total acreage position was approximately 524,700 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,788,991 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 5,289 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 6,455 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 930,871 gross acres and 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 866 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

