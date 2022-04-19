Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,720 ($22.38) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,950 ($25.37) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.37) to GBX 2,100 ($27.32) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.75.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 165,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

