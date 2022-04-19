Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:COMP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,155. Compass has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

