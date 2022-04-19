CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CMPUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$61.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

