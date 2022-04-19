Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $13,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $235,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $3,546,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

