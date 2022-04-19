Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CPSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 46,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,341. The firm has a market cap of $496.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

