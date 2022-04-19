Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

