Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

CMSQF opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

