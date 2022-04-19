Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.
CMSQF opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.
