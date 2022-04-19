Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

