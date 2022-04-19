ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $19.18 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $58.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $70.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $64.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Shares of COP opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

