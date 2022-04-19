Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.