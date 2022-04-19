Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.3 days.
OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $158.67.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.