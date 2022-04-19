Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.3 days.

OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $158.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

