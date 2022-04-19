Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. Continental Resources has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

