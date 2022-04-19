Contrasting Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than All For One Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.94 -$34.45 million N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 116.55 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01%

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

All For One Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. The company primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

