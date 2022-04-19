Contrasting Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oriental Land and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 40.05 -$509.39 million ($0.22) -161.14 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $23.45 billion 3.39 $1.73 billion N/A N/A

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Volatility & Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Oriental Land pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oriental Land and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 3 5 0 2.63

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $156.77, indicating a potential upside of 74.56%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -18.27% -5.05% -3.67% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Oriental Land on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oriental Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions; and Transitions Signature Gen 8 photochromic lens, as well as develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses and Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, and SolarShield brands; Reebok, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Nine West, Dockers, French Connection, Ironman, Rawlings, Bodyglove, Panama Jack, Marvel, and Disney; Bolon, Molsion, Qina, and Prosun brands; and Mujosh and Aojo brands. It has a network of 490 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

