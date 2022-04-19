Contrasting Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) & CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sompo and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 5.88% 12.05% 1.86% CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sompo and CyberAgent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sompo pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sompo and CyberAgent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $36.28 billion 0.39 $1.34 billion $3.10 6.59 CyberAgent $4.44 billion 1.34 N/A N/A N/A

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

Summary

Sompo beats CyberAgent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo (Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communication services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CyberAgent (Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

