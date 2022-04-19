Contrasting TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

0.1% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Runway Growth Finance and TCW Special Purpose Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 7 0 3.00 TCW Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than TCW Special Purpose Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and TCW Special Purpose Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 63.93% 7.32% 5.74% TCW Special Purpose Acquisition N/A -134.32% 3.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and TCW Special Purpose Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 8.38 $45.62 million N/A N/A TCW Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $17.20 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than TCW Special Purpose Acquisition.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats TCW Special Purpose Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (Get Rating)

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.