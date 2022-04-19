Contrasting Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get LAIX alerts:

13.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LAIX and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 681.15%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than LAIX.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX N/A N/A N/A Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LAIX and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $149.06 million 0.04 -$60.51 million ($3.36) -0.54 Zovio $397.12 million 0.07 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.34

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LAIX has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio beats LAIX on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LAIX (Get Rating)

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids. The company also provides IELTS Liulishuo app for IELTS speaking practice tests; and enterprise learning services for corporate customers. In addition, it is involved in AI lab operation; technology development; and provision of loan arrangement and marketing support services. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Zovio (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.