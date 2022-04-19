Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of CPPMF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 208,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $645.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

