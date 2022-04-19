Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.07.
TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.73. 643,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
