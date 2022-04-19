Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMMC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.74. 794,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,824. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The firm has a market cap of C$786.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.79.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,202,547 shares in the company, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,696.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

