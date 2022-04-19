Corning (GLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 guidance at $0.48-0.53 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corning by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,076,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after purchasing an additional 431,873 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Corning by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,529,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Corning by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 77,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,413,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

