CoStar Group (CSGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSGP opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 283,942 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

