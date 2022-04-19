CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,196 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

