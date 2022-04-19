Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $645.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $565.00 to $645.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

Shares of COST stock opened at $582.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $365.29 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.20.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

