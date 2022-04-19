Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 263,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

