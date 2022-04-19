Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSPLF. Peel Hunt cut Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 250 ($3.25) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

Countryside Partnerships stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,997. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.