Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Declares Dividend of $1.36

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.3605 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

COVTY stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. Covestro has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Covestro from €74.00 ($79.57) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Covestro from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

