CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.62.
About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.