Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

