Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €112.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €112.00 ($120.43) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($105.38) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €106.07 ($114.05).

Shares of BMW traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €76.24 ($81.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a one year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

