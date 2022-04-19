Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €86.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($74.09) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

GXI opened at €67.35 ($72.42) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €53.45 ($57.47) and a one year high of €99.40 ($106.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €67.27 and its 200-day moving average is €75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

