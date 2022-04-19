Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €205.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($220.43) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($331.18) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($333.33) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €244.19 ($262.57).

VOW3 traded down €2.22 ($2.39) on Tuesday, reaching €148.98 ($160.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a fifty-two week high of €248.00 ($266.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €161.53 and a 200-day moving average of €176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

