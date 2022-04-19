Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. 714,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,977,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $98,287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

