Credit Suisse Group Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Neutral

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEM. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NYSE NEM opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Newmont by 67.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

