Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

