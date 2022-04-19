Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$10.08.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$900.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

