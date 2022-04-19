Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEQP opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -119.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

