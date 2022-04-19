Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Karen Nielsen Sells 18,640 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$103,265.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,354.86.

TSE:CR traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,703. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.46. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.519 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.94.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

