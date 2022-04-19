Critical Contrast: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) vs. Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 14.46% 15.04% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $6.89 billion 2.97 $645.46 million N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.26 $2.12 billion $8.25 31.11

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 10 2 2.88

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $254.47, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas (Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

