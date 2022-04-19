Critical Review: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) versus Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 11.19 $447.62 million $2.87 18.38 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 7.15 $223.51 million $1.40 9.65

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 60.42% 28.27% 6.99% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 81.92% 8.92% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Apartment Income REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 1 3 0 2.40 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

