CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $725.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

