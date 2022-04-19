Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $13,411,000.

Cryoport stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,637. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.