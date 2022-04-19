Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cryoport stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,637. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.07.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cryoport (Get Rating)
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
