CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

CSL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

