CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
NYSE:CTS opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
About CTS (Get Rating)
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
