Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to report sales of $360.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.15 million and the lowest is $341.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

CFR opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

