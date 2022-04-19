Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

